The girl added a lot of salt to the products to teach the neighbors a lesson for their theft

user TikTok came up with an original way to take revenge on her university dormitory neighbors who stole her food. She said that she added a large amount of salt to her products in order to teach them a lesson for stealing.

“Two years ago, I added “poison” to my food because my neighbors would not stop stealing it,” the author of the video signed. In the video, the girl showed how she poured a huge amount of salt into a carton of milk. She then shook the milk vigorously and added more salt. “You wanted to play? Eat yourself,” she said.

“I have never regretted it,” said the author of the video. The girl added that one of her neighbors eventually drank her milk.

In the comments, one of the users wrote that he faced a similar problem in a student hostel. “I added a laxative to my products, and of course, my neighbors stopped eating my food,” said the commentator. Others noted that it was unwise to do so, since, in addition to the kitchen, students also share bathrooms.

Earlier, a Reddit user told how she took revenge on her ex-boyfriend for betrayal. Upon learning that he was communicating with another, the girl began to order special underwear from incontinence at his address.