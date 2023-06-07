The latest edition of “The Great Chef: Celebrities” It was lived with great expectation due to the characters that were in sentence. Nico Ponce was the first save of the night, convincing the jury with the peculiar avocado bomb dish. Subsequently, Susan León, Patricio Suárez Vértiz and Milett Figueroa gambled everything for everything to move on to the next phase. The last two were shocked to learn that the challenge would be to prepare a rabbit marinade, since they have one as a pet in their homes. Even the model could not bear to see the animal on the plate and cried.

Javier Masías was in charge of communicating the next elimination of the night and this was the singer Patricio Suárez Vértiz. The artist appreciated the opportunity and was satisfied with his participation.

