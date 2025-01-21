01/21/2025



Updated at 10:04 p.m.





Within the Catalan government, the decision of the Sabadell Bank to return to Catalonia ahead of ABC It has been received with evident satisfaction, as confirmed by this newspaper from Executive sources.

Although a low profile is chosen to avoid making a public declaration of urgency, alleging that it is an economic decision and not a political one, the step taken by Sabadell, and which will be ratified this Wednesday in an extraordinary board of directors, reads as a clear endorsement of the “normalization” policy championed by Salvador Illa’s government after the black decade of the ‘procés’.

“This is good news,” is summarized in the Palau de la Generalitat in response to a decision that Government sources point out that speaks for itself and it is hoped that it will pave the way for the return of the firms, with the Caixa universe first, that left Catalonia after the events of 2017.

This same night, the president of Pimec, Antoni Cañetehas celebrated the possible return of Banco Sabadell, highlighting that it is a bank “rooted in the territory.” He expressed this during an interview on TV3 this Tuesday after the closing of the 50th anniversary of the employers’ association, and highlighted that the “hostile” takeover bid by BBVA towards Sabadell could take away from small and medium-sized companies what he has defined as their oxygen. liquidity.









Cañete has said that the head must always be linked to the body, and that Banco Sabadell returns «where is the body» believes that it is normal and good news.

The announcement of Sabadell’s return comes just over a month after the board of directors of the cement company Molins approved returning its headquarters to Catalonia, news that, with official confirmation, was celebrated by the Government of the Generalitat . «Large companies return to Catalonia. We can open a stage of progress if we do the job well. Good government, political stability and legal security to generate prosperity and employment. We continue working so that Catalonia is, once again, the economic engine of Spain and Europe for the benefit of all,” President Illa noted in December.