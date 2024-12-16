The Minister of Economy and Finance, Alicia Romeroannounced this Monday that the partial forgiveness of the Generalitat’s debt with the FLA (Autonomous Liquidity Fund) “It would mean an approximate saving of 250 million in interest for Catalonia in 2025.”

In an interview on Catalunya Ràdio, Romero welcomed the Government’s activation of negotiations to materialize this forgiveness, which will reduce the total debt of the Generalitat with the FLA by 20%. This amount represents close to 16,000 million euros in debt and 1,500 million in interest over the next few years.

On the other hand, Romero has advanced that the Government will approve tomorrow extension of budgets for 2025. Although the regional Executive assured that on January 1 it would have new budgets, the complex negotiation with the commons and ERC has ruined this objective. Furthermore, the interim situation of the Republicans, who did not definitively re-elect Junqueras until last Saturday, has delayed the talks.

The counselor has been “realistic” and, for this reason, has not given a date for approval of the new accounts. “As soon as possible, if possible at the beginning of the year”he declared.

Economic agreement

In terms of taxation, the leader has reported that the next budgets “will include some tax modifications.” For example, he has indicated that “there will be some increase that will affect the tax on stays in tourist establishments, at the request of ERC and the commons.” “We are a Government of the left and we also want to demonstrate it in the budget,” he added.

During the interview, the counselor has referred to the work for the implementation of the singular financing system or economic agreement agreed with ERC, “which should be ready in the first half of 2025.” Right now there is a group of experts that is advancing in the realization of the new model, in its “landing”, in the words of Romero.

Regarding the tax managementhas stated that they maintain the commitment to start collecting personal income tax in 2026, as provided for in the investiture agreement with ERC. Despite this, has not clarified how they intend to fatten the Tax Agency of Catalonia. “It is not an easy process. We must guarantee that we do it as well as the Spanish agency, or even better,” he said.