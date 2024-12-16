Beyond the hard blow that the death of a loved one, For many people it is not easy to communicate the news to the rest of the family, especially when it comes to older people. Proof of this is the tiktoker Anne Niu, who hid the loss of his twin sister from his grandparents, pretending to be her for years.

According to what he said, his sister had died five years ago due to meningitis and, since then, his father asked him to keep the secret from his cousins, his uncles and, especially, his grandparents until she, his grandmother, was on his deathbed.

That moment, also, came last July. “My father told (his grandmother) that my sister had died and that “I was waiting for him on the other side,” remembered the influencer34, defending his father for not wanting to cause his grandparents “any distress.” “And God forbid, something will happen to them. They are 92 years old,” he added in his TikTok video.

However, after the death of his grandmother, the tragic news reached the ears of the rest of his family – with the exception of his grandfather – who would have chosen to remove any photographs in which the twin appeared deceased. Something that, apparently, “is practically every photo in his house”, since, on his previous visit, he estimated that there were around 17.

“My aunts, apparently, have made the decision to remove all the photos my sister was in. So imagine my surprise when I took my children to visit my grandfather and looked at the wall and none of our photos were there,” Nia said, following the viralization of her previous post from TikTok, where, through tears, she showed part of the walls of the house, now practically empty.

“I get sad occasionally when something affects me, but then I go back to normal,” he said. Given the commotion caused on social networks for having hidden a secret of such magnitude, the tiktoker clarified that it was his father’s decision. In addition, Nia took the opportunity to contextualize the happy attitude of her aunt and grandfather, who can be heard in the background in her previous video. “They They didn’t know what I was feeling. and they were seeing my children for the first time. “They were just interacting with them,” he explained.