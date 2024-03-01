Moatasem Abdullah (Dubai)

The General Assembly of the Table Tennis Federation approved the membership of the “Abu Dhabi Tennis Club”, making it club “No. 18”, in the list of the federation’s clubs, which includes Al-Nasr, Al-Wasl, Shabab Al-Ahly, Sharjah, Al-Dhaid, Khor Fakkan, Al-Arabi, Falaj Al-Mualla, Ajman, Al-Taawoun, Al Bataeh, Al Orouba, Dibba Al Hisn, Al Madam, Sharjah Women's Sports Club, Masafi, and Dibba Al Fujairah.

This came during the regular general meeting, at the headquarters of the Backgammon Federation in Dubai, headed by Ibrahim Al-Assam, Vice President of the Federation, Hassan Al-Zarouni, Secretary-General, Faisal Al-Kaabi, Member of the Federation’s Board of Directors, and representatives of the member clubs.

The General Assembly approved the membership of the new club, which was founded in November 2021, after reviewing the application that met the conditions stipulated in the Sports Law, the Sports Federations Governance Guide, and the Federation’s statutes, while the other agenda of the meeting included the approval of the administrative, technical and financial reports for the year ending on December 31, 2023. .

The General Assembly recommended that the proposals submitted by the clubs, including some ideas aimed at developing local competitions and supporting the age groups and teams, be referred to the technical committee to study them, and present its report to the Federation’s Board of Directors, for appropriate consideration, in a way that serves the development of the activity.