Her Excellency Sarah Muhammad Falaknaz, member of the Emirati Parliamentary Division group in the Inter-Parliamentary Union, reviewed the strategy of the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council in digital transformation, which contributed to the transition to electronic parliament in all its work and activities, making the Emirati Parliament one of the first parliamentary institutions in the region to implement the latest programs. Electronic assistance to Parliament in exercising its legislative, oversight and parliamentary diplomacy powers and in working remotely.

This came during Sarah Falaknaz’s participation in the meeting of the Association of Secretaries-General of National Parliaments, which was held within the 147th meetings of the Inter-Parliamentary Union in Luanda, in the presence of His Excellency Dr. Omar Abdul Rahman Al-Nuaimi, Secretary-General of the Federal National Council, and His Excellency Afra Rashid Al-Basti, Assistant Secretary-General for Parliamentary Communication.

Falaknaz stressed the importance of using modern technology in parliamentary work, and keeping pace with developments in institutional digitization practices, as it is one of the most important communication tools between society and members at the present time, and in line with the UAE’s digital transformation strategies in all its institutions, the General Secretariat of the Federal National Council has spread the culture of digital transformation. between members and employees, and implementing a distinguished and pioneering experience in this field, by transforming into the electronic Parliament, which contains a set of the latest technologies and electronic applications that contribute to the completion of all the work and activities of the Council and its General Secretariat.

She said that this strategy contributed to accelerating parliamentary work and ensuring the continuation of the Council’s work in accordance with its constitutional competencies in various circumstances, and one of the most prominent successful practices it has witnessed in recent years is the continuation of its work without interruption during the Covid-19 pandemic by holding its sessions remotely while the committees resumed all their meetings virtually.