The Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority published a video clip through its account on the “X” platform to raise awareness of the dangers of the Internet to children.
In the clip, which comes within the framework of its campaign to protect children from the dangers of the Internet, the Authority called for monitoring the content that children watch to protect them from suspicious content.
As part of its campaign to protect children from the dangers of the Internet

Communications Regulation: Be by their side…to protect our children from suspicious content
