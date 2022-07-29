The general director of the University of the Region of Murcia, Christian de la Fe Rodríguez, has resigned from his position due to serious “discrepancies in criteria” with the counselor Valle Miguélez on the procedure to be followed for the approval of the Veterinary degree at UCAM, as explained by the resigning senior official to THE TRUTH.

Christian de la Fe Rodríguez is a veterinarian and professor of Animal Health at the University of Murcia since 2018. He was also vice-dean of the UMU Faculty of Veterinary Medicine between 2012 and 2016. De la Fe tells this newspaper that his resignation has no nothing to do with the fact that this new degree was going to be taught at the UCAM, but with the procedure to follow, once the authorization from ANECA has been received, to verify that everything that is included in the application is fulfilled. That “takes a time that is neither short nor long,” but the time that the procedure requires, he says. De la Fe recalls that the practice of veterinary medicine in the European Union is regulated by a directive and its training requires compliance with professional requirements, which must be verified before starting a degree.

The Catholic University intends to implement Veterinary Medicine on the Guadalupe campus, with 60 places for students, next year. The degree of this university has not yet passed through the Interuniversity Counselor, a necessary preliminary step for the subsequent approval by the Government, with the signature of the general director. Everything indicates that the differences in criteria between the general director and the counselor would have to do with the speed of time to approve the degree at UCAM before next September.

De la Fe is the fourth high-ranking official of the Ministry of Employment to leave his post since the beginning of this year



Christian de la Fe thus joins the long list of senior officials of the regional Administration who resign before the end of the legislature. They are more than thirty. The last was the general director of Social Services, Lucía Hernández. In addition, the Ministry of Valle Miguélez has especially suffered these departures of members of the second echelon. So far this year, the general director of Social Dialogue, Diego Barnuevo, has resigned; the general secretary, Ana Luisa López; and the regional Secretary for Employment, Margarita López-Acosta.