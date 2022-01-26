PRI deputies abstain. In the majority approval to eliminate the special regime for the collection of property taxes on golf courses in Sinaloa, the PRI deputies led by the coordinator Ricardo Madrid, abstained from voting, they did not want to go against the veto of the initiative that in its moment did the then Governor Quirino Ordaz, to whom the legislators owe the nominations that have them there in Congress. But their votes were not lacking so that the rest approved the reforms to article 35 section IV of the Municipal Treasury Law, with which they will force the owners of these fields to pay more tax, since they will be taxed as properties without construction.

The mayor modulates the tone. As the promoter of the initiative to eliminate the special regime and force the owners of golf courses in Sinaloa to pay without privileges, Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro returned to the Local Congress on Tuesday, but this time it was not to face the legislators “porros ” as he has called them on other occasions. This time it was to thank them for having eliminated the veto that former Governor Quirino Ordaz placed two years ago on the initiative approved during the 63rd Legislature. He even took the opportunity to apologize to the legislators who felt offended by his speech last December, when they beat the proposal to increase the property tax for Culiacan residents by six percent. In a complete change of tone, the mayor now congratulated the deputies for this approval, the purpose of which is for the golf courses to pay as land without construction, since this will force them to pay a higher price, although he recalled that because it is land considered sports are entitled to a 50 percent discount. The correct thing, he said, is that they pay 100 percent and that, of course, the City Council promises to return that 50 percent in works, in improvements, not in money, so that these properties increase their added value even more. And although some of the owners of these fields will surely protect themselves against the legislative determination, the City Council is ready to face it, since the mayor assures that in his administration there are no longer corrupt lawyers who lent themselves so that the commune would lose the lawsuits. .

Remembrance and uncertainty. In his recent orange week conference, the former candidate for the governorship of Sinaloa, Sergio Torres Félix, remembered the former governor and well-known PRI member Fortunato Álvarez Castro, who died on Sunday night, and sent his condolences to the family of the also former mayor of Culiacán, of whom he recalled that in his triennium the Union of Workers at the Service of the Culiacán City Council (Stasac) was founded, this in 1975, a union that, by the way, was directed at the time by the current state president of the Citizen Movement. But today as the leader of the “orange wave” in the state, Torres Félix assured that, in line with what was said by the senator and national leader of the party, Dante Delgado, they are undergoing a frank reorganization to prepare the ground and be able to win power. within two years. He even shared that in his tours of the different municipalities, in the conversation with the citizens the uncertainty that prevails in the economy comes to the surface, this due to the lack of incentives from the State and Federal Government towards small businesses that in Sinaloa add up more of 40 thousand. Sergio recalled that in Sinaloa tertiary activities, in which commerce is found, represent 67 percent of Sinaloa’s Gross Domestic Product, so it is urgent that the State Government propose an economic emergency program from now on and not continue acting as if nothing happened.

Everyone wants with Adolfo. It seems that in the Local Congress all the parliamentary groups would like the expansionist Adolfo Beltrán Corrales to join their respective benches. Even Sergio Torres himself, state leader of Movimiento Ciudadano, saw yesterday with good eyes that Adolfo could team up with Celia Jáuregui and allow them to form a bench. We’ll see if the legislator is encouraged and with which group he shelters, since it is mentioned that he also flirts with the PRI, the PT and Morena.

