The model Mariano Di Vaio has become a father for the fourth time of a girl: the news published on his Instagram profile

Little Mia Annabelle was born. Mariano Di Vaio and Eleonora Branucci they became parents for the fourth time. It was the same model who announced the happy news on her official Instagram profile.

Mariano Di Vaio posted a beautiful photo while holding her little hand of the newborn and accompanied her with these words:

“The Lord has done great things for us and we are full of joy” psalm: 126

Welcome 🌸MIA ANNABELLE DI VAIO 💘. It was a hard day, probably the hardest of the 4, but God was bigger than ever and watched over my wife and my princess !! 🙏🏽 Thank you for your messages, we love you very much. Ele is fine now !! He will be happy to read your messages when he wakes up. 💜

Mariano Di Vaio and the announcement of the fourth pregnancy

The model, 32-year-old Italian blogger and entrepreneur, had announced that he was becoming a dad for the fourth time there last summer.

Not even he and his new mother expected to discover such incredible and at the same time joyful news.

They had posted a beautiful one video its social networks, starring their three children: Nathan Leone 5 years, Leonardo Liam 3 years and Filiberto Noah 2 years. All boys!

The images showed the parents and their three children during a holiday in Sardinia. Mariano di Vaio gently stroked the tummy of his smiling wife, then only 4 weeks pregnant. The third child was wearing one t-shirt blue with an inscription announcing the arrival of another Di Vaio!

Today Mariano di Vaio became a father for the fourth time and after three boys, he held one in his arms beautiful sissy!

The post on social media has already reached over 300,000 people and many have commented on the news, giving a Warm welcome to little Mia Annabelle.