that there will be no discount. That he will not abide by the decree approved by the local Congress to apply 50 percent discounts to retirees, pensioners, the disabled and the elderly, Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro insisted on Monday, and he was even confident that he will win the constitutional controversy that authorized him the council interpose. And although he assures that those who flatly do not have to pay for the consumption of drinking water, they only need to prove that insolvency before the City Council so that it pays for them, and for this he said that they will have to appoint a social worker who will be in charge of doing verification to see if they are eligible for fee waiver.

Watch out for the backfire. Once again, Governor Rubén Rocha Moya admitted that there are differences between him and Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro, but he assured that what he says about discounts for water consumption does not keep him up at night. And it is that on several occasions the mayor has called him “accomplice of the deputies” and on this last occasion he insulted him again for not having vetoed the decree reforming Article 50 of the Drinking Water Law of the State of Sinaloa to guarantee the 50% discount to retirees and pensioners, as well as the disabled and the elderly. On this issue, Rocha Moya acknowledged that he does indeed have the power to veto when he does not share what was approved by the legislators, but in this case he does agree with the reform, since it is about guaranteeing discounts to the elderly and disabled, even He reminded Estrada Ferreiro that the stellar program of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, to support these two vulnerable groups, is even within the Constitution, in the fourth constitutional article to guarantee pensions for the elderly and disabled. He even made a recommendation to Estrada: “Don’t accuse me of the president because it’s going to backfire.”

Rearrangements in the PAN. The former secretary general of the National Action Party, Ivanovich Gastélum Vega, who is the new advisor to the local deputy Giovanna Morachis Paperini, has been seen through the halls of the local Congress, part of the adjustments within the party. The one who has not been seen at the headquarters of the Legislative Power is the former alternate deputy Esteban García Castro, who curiously since his assignment as the new legislative advisor was revealed in this same space, disappeared as if by magic. They say that where he is frequently seen is at the party’s state headquarters, where Roxana Rubio brings new fights with a group of at least six people who were dismissed from the offices, and who do not want to give them the severance pay as long as they do not agree to do so at the Conciliation and Arbitration Board. Thus the changes in National Action.

The risks. Direct was Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda this Monday when he admitted that the issue of the Mazatlan Carnival is playing with the lives of Sinaloans. And it is that, according to the head of Health, who from the beginning has been against the event, but remains on “pause” by order of Governor Rubén Rocha, exemplified the risk with what happened after the December celebrations, because as a result of this, in January there was a great rebound in infections, but in February the lethality skyrocketed as a result of those cases that had been dragging on and that were complicated, a scenario that could be repeated with the carnival. There the warning, we will see if the governor and the mayor of Mazatlán are willing to bear the deaths that could be reflected a month and a half after the carnival.

Sanalona case. Today they will sentence the first of the state police prosecuted for the murder of the young women from Tamazula, Durango, Ana Carolina and Andrea Candelaria, which occurred on January 27, 2020 in Sanalona. This is Joel Noé, for whom they are asking for a maximum sentence of 37 years and six months for the crimes of qualified homicide with advantage and abuse of authority.

