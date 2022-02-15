Home page world

From: Marc Dimitriu

Great freedom reigns in Denmark again. © Francis Dean/Dean Pictures/Imago

Denmark has completely abolished its corona measures, but not everyone can or wants to enjoy the new freedom in the middle of the omicron wave.

Copenhagen – Although Denmark abolished its last Corona * rules two weeks ago, not all people have returned to their everyday life before the pandemic. While some are happy to be able to use public transport again without masks and to party in the clubs without distance, others are still holding back despite Freedom Day. This is probably due to the high number of infections in the still increasing omicron wave.

High infection rates and increasing deaths: not all Danes enjoy the new freedom

After Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen announced the end of the measures at the end of January, many Danes must have been happy. But getting used to the new freedom is not easy for everyone. This is shown by the study by researcher Michael Bang Petersen, who examined the behavior of the Danes during the pandemic in the HOPE project. Focus reports about it. “The high number of infections affects people, regardless of whether there are restrictions or not,” explains the researcher. “Just because the measures have been lifted doesn’t mean the epidemic has disappeared.” The magazine speaks of a “Freedom Day effect” that leaves a queasy feeling despite the opening.

No wonder, because the number of cases is higher than ever. While the numbers even fell a bit at the end of January, they have been rising again since opening. The incidence is currently over 5500 (as of February 13) and the hospitalization rate is also at its highest since the pandemic began. However, things are looking better in the intensive care units, the numbers are very low compared to previous waves, with currently 25 patients. But the number of deaths rose again significantly and is again as high as it was last in January 2021, when a severe corona wave raged and hardly anyone was vaccinated. At the moment the weekly average is 26.7 deaths a day.

Corona in Denmark: “Freedom Day Effect” ensures cautious behavior among some

Petersen’s study comes to the conclusion that the Danes were more concerned about the hospitals and healthcare system being overburdened before the opening. Now they are more afraid for themselves. The individual risk of being infected is now in the foreground. According to Michael Bang Petersen, a third of those surveyed feel exposed to the virus. “Many young people in particular have the feeling of being in a constant obstacle course in order not to become infected,” says the researcher. “This is also due to the fact that someone in their immediate vicinity is constantly getting infected.” It is different with the elderly, who felt quite well protected because they take it back and remain cautious.

However, there are problems with a lack of staff. Despite high vaccination and even booster rates, the virus is spreading throughout the population, as the high incidences show. And even if the effects of the disease are no longer so bad, employees are missing because of the quarantine. You can see that out loud Focus also in nursing homes, kindergartens and schools. Numerous daycare centers have had to close in recent weeks.

Corona in Denmark: Researchers give hope that the situation will improve

It will probably take a while before the peak of the omicron wave is over. It would probably have gone faster without Freedom Day. So the Danes have to be patient. But experts still give cause for optimism: “The curve has already cracked in the capital region. We will also see that in the rest of the country,” says senior physician Åse Bengård Andersen from the infectious disease clinic at Copenhagen Hospital Rigshospital. “In Copenhagen, many people have already been infected, so the numbers there will fall.”

Researcher Michael Bang Petersen also believes that if the numbers drop again, the behavior of the still cautious Danes will change. Then they can enjoy their new freedom to the full again. (md)