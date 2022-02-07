Lack of inclusion. The Undersecretary of Human Rights of the State Government left a very bad impression by not allowing the mother of a disappeared youth to attend the meeting to choose the profile of the person who will be the new head of the Search Commission. The pretext was that she did not belong to any group and therefore she was not invited to the meeting either, despite the fact that it is known that this mother of a family has undertaken a search for her son. At this point, the staff of this Undersecretariat and also of the General Secretariat of the Government must already have information on those men and women who have missing loved ones and who have undertaken the search on their own, because they adjust to their time or another reason. Hopefully this was a beginner’s mistake and that never again will a victim of crime be excluded by an area of ​​the State Government.

Annoyance against the deputy. The health personnel whose jobs were taken away for allegedly having obtained them irregularly are upset with deputy Pedro Villegas Lobo, since he has used his social networks to allegedly be in favor of being left without a job. If the deputy was fair, as he proclaims from the rooftops, he would have approached them to ask how the matter was, but not having judged them from the comfort of social networks and acting as a judge, expressed some dissatisfied. This legislator once again causes disagreements, since there are various groups that assure that he has offered them help and, at the hour of the hour, he has left them standing. There are also vulnerable groups that, no matter how much they have approached him, he has not taken them into account because he only takes on the causes in which he wants to appear. The dismissed workers ask him that, before referring to them again as if they were criminals, he comes closer so that he knows the problem, and that he should not be happy at all that some people have been left without support for their families.

Even in the soup. Another of the deputies who is making himself known everywhere is Serapio Vargas. He has become the shadow of Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, and he has even attended DIF Sinaloa events. He is seen working very actively with trustees and commissioners. This Serapio wants something, and there are those who are sure that he is re-elected or he wants the mayor of Culiacán. Although it has caused disappointment to some because, according to him, he was very supportive of the citizens against Estrada Ferreiro, but the questioning was removed after the mayor of Culiacán exhibited that he owed a large sum of property, this was only enough to stay well quiet.

No progress in schools. An arduous task has Graciela Domínguez Nava in the Ministry of Public Education and Culture, since in many schools, including the one in the Culiacán Center sector, they have not been able to return to face-to-face classes because they were vandalized and looted. The truth is that the state government should stop thinking about the insurance that the federal government pays to replace various items from schools that are stolen because, apparently, the insurer does everything not to pay for them; and while the Government does not require it, a lot of time is wasted and thousands of students cannot return to school. The worst thing is that the Sepyc does not have places for watchmen, so the schools will continue without security and will be at the expense of suffering more thefts and damages. In some cases, it would have been cheaper for Sepyc to pay security personnel than what it now costs to repair educational facilities.

Bureaucratic. Much to be desired, he continues to leave the Superior State Audit Office, three years later he notified the deputy without a party Adolfo Beltrán Corrales that a complaint he filed against Mayor Jesús Estrada Ferreiro was not within his jurisdiction. The question is why do you wait so long for the alleged crime to expire before answering that you are not going to do anything?

#gazebo