Yesterday morning the uncertainty continued and it is expected that until next Wednesday it will be decided whether they cancel or carry out the Mazatlan International Carnival. From the outset, the tone of municipal president Luis Guillermo Benítez shows concern, he is no longer in that bravado attitude or in the challenging speech.

It is not for less, the preparations for the Mazatlan Carnival are at 90 percent, this means that everything is ready. In addition, the cancellation not only represents losing the investment that has been made in the organization, but there would not be the estimated spill of 500 million pesos for the port. Without a doubt, this would be a very hard blow for the economy and all sectors.

Surely if they were not taking into account all these factors they would have already canceled the event. The epidemiological traffic light is yellow, until Saturday there were 109 new cases of covid-19 in Mazatlán, placing it in second place in infections only below Culiacán. In fact, the Health authorities are going for the cancellation.

Yesterday from Mazatlán, the Secretary of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuen Ojeda, recognized that the situation of the pandemic in the country is serious, it shows that the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put Mexico in the level four with high infections of covid-19.

The carnival will be one of the most difficult decisions of the year, on the one hand, health is at risk due to covid-19 infections and on the other hand, the economy that urgently needs to be reactivated is in a thread. It has always been said that health comes first, but in this case there must be a thorough evaluation and that the decision be made by experts.

The political factor has made a lot of noise about the Mazatlán Carnival because it is known about the clash and the strong confrontation between Mayor Luis Guillermo Benítez and the Secretary of Health, Héctor Melesio Cuen. Since the start of the current local administration has been very rough.

We have also said it, the decision has already been made by both parties, the Chemist Benítez is with everything because it is carried out, while the head of Health, Melesio Cuen for the refusal. Each one has their reasons and with support, but nobody can take away that there are political overtones and revenge. We’ll see who wins this duel from power to power.

By the way, the Mexico City government headed by Claudia Sheinbaum has held massive events in the midst of a wave of infections and has not had major criticism or any type of restriction. There was also no major complication with the New Year’s Eve mega-festival in Mazatlan, why with the carnival?

This is how the panorama was until 7:00 at night yesterday, when suddenly that signal that illuminates the face arrived, the same one that every driver waits for when they are stopped in their car in front of the traffic light, the green light, that’s when it’s time to take your foot off the brake and accelerate. We say this because in the update of the covid report, Mazatlán appeared with only 20 new cases against 109 on Saturday.

One of the conditions for the Mazatlan Carnival to be authorized is the decrease in covid-19 infections in the port and that the epidemiological traffic light is not red. So in our analysis we see that everything indicates that the response will be positive, in addition to the fact that the recent visit of the federal Secretary of Tourism, Miguel Torruco, was not accidental, but nothing is said to wait for the official announcement. So be very careful.

political memory. “So that power cannot be abused, power must stop power”: Montesquieu.