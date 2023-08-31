The derby will be the first challenge against Louis Armstrong, then the Roman, Trevisan and Bronzetti on the field before Arnaldi. At night it will be the turn of Alcaraz and Medvedev

Francis Sessa

Sinner-Sonego at 5pm and four other Italians: the program for the super day of the Us Open The derby will be the first challenge against Louis Armstrong, then on the field Berrettini, Trevisan and Bronzetti before Arnaldi. At night it will be up to Alcaraz and Medvedev Make yourself comfortable: the fourth day of the US Open will be full of Italians. And everyone on the pitch at times that smile at us, with our team matches taking place in the late afternoon or in the evening. The Day 4 program of the New York Slam is a nice gift for all Italian fans: to see Sinner, Berrettini, Sonego, Arnaldi, Bronzetti and Trevisan at work it will not be necessary to have coffee cans and stay up late. And if the Azzurri aren’t enough, the night will also be full of matches not to be missed. See also Alberto Gamero, detail of gallantry in Nacional vs. millionaires

Italians — We start with the derby, the most awaited match: Sinner and Sonego, one against the other, will open the program on Louis Armstrong, at 5 pm Italian time. While Trevisan (against Vondrousova), Berrettini (with Rinderknech) and Bronzetti (against Lys) will be engaged in the second match – respectively on the Grandstand, on court 5 and on court 10. We will have to split up, it will be necessary to switch from one court to another on SuperTenniX – or using the green button from the SuperTennis channel for Smart TV owners – in order not to lose any emotion. And to close our program will be Arnaldi, on the field immediately after Bronzetti on court 10 against another very young, Arthur Fils.

the other matches — But there are, of course, not only the Italians. Let’s start from the central Arthur Ashe: daytime session (from 6 pm Italian time) with Murray-Dimitrov and Wickmayer-Keys, evening session (not before 1 am) with Alcaraz-Harris and Tig-Pegula. On Armstrong, after Sinner-Sonego, it will be Sabalenka’s turn (against Burrage) and Svitolina (with Pavlyuchenkova), while Kasatkina-Kenin and Medvedev-O’Connell are scheduled for the evening session. Opening the day on the Grandstand will be another derby, this time from the United States, between Isner and Mmoh, with John who is in the last tournament of his career and will therefore say goodbye in case of defeat. After Trevisan there will be a show between Rublev and Monfils, while the program will close – not before 1 am – will be Jabeur and Noskova. A super day is coming up in Flushing Meadows. See also Burnley - Manchester United: schedule, TV channel, streaming, forecast and possible elevens