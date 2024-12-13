The Game Awards 2024 gala, the so-called “Oscars of video games”, was held this morning in Los Angeles (California) and had AstroBot as the main protagonist after Team Asobi’s game has taken the trophy for the best video game of 2024. In addition to rewarding the best titles of the year, the event organized by producer Geoff Keighley has also been the scene of a large number of announcements and surprises that we will see in the coming months (and years).

Below, we select some of the most notable trailers from the event held early this Friday at the Peacock Theater, formerly known as Nokia Theater or Microsoft Theater.

Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet

The last game announced has also been the big surprise of the event. Naughty Dog, the development studio responsible for Uncharted and The Last of Us, has announced its new blockbuster set in a new science-fiction universe. Intergalactic: The Heretic Prophet has been shown with a first teaser of those that will be remembered for years.

Okami Sequel

Another of the big surprises at The Game Awards has been the announcement of the sequel to Okami, the cult adventure published by Capcom in 2006 for PlayStation 2. The Japanese Hideki Kamiya will once again be its director.

Mafia: The Old Country

The new installment within the Mafia series was leaked a few hours before the start of the event. Mafia: The Old Country will be a prequel and will be set in Sicily at the beginning of the 20th century. Take-Two has announced that it will go on sale in summer 2025.

Game of Thrones: Kingsroad

The video game division of Warner Bros. is behind this action adventure set in the universe created by George RR Martin. Enthusiasts of the HBO television adaptation will celebrate that the appearance of the characters is based on those of the series.

The Witcher 4

The continuation of the acclaimed CD Projekt saga had already been previously announced, but it was not until today that its first trailer was shown. This first cinematic teaser stars Ciri.

Project Robot (Fumito Ueda’s new game)

Project Robot is the code name of the new project by Fumito Ueda and his GenDesign studio. After years in development, The Game Awards have served to see a first teaser of the new game from the creator of three masterpieces such as ICO, Shadow of the Colossus and The Last Guardian.

Split Fiction

Split Fiction is the new release from Hazelight, the Swedish development studio led by Josef Fares. The creators of It Takes Two, a title that won best game of 2021 at The Game Awards, have presented a new split-screen cooperative adventure set in a science-fiction and fantasy world.

Onimusha: Way of the Sword

Capcom’s other big announcement at these The Game Awards has been the return of Onimusha, the action game series set in feudal Japan. Its launch is expected in 2026.

Project Century

Ryu Ga Gotoku, the development studio responsible for the Like a Dragon series, has presented Project Century. This new and mysterious project will take its story of Japanese mafias to 1915.

