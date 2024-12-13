Follow the Conference of Presidents live, the speech by Pedro Sánchez, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Emiliano García-Page and the latest news today.
10:25
Mañueco, willing to reach agreements but pessimistic: “Sanchez’s model is that of privileges for his partners”
Upon arrival, before taking the family photo and beginning the summit, some regional presidents spoke to the press. Among them, Alfonso Fernández Mañuecopresident of Castilla y León, who has shown his willingness to reach agreements, but does so out of pessimism, “because the usual prior work in this type of summits has not existed. “For this reason, the president has to tell us now what he wants and what he aspires to.”
«We want to get more doctors for Castilla y León; that access to housing be facilitated, especially for young people so that they can emancipate themselves; fight against irregular immigration; and, above all, what is at stake is regional financing. There is the majority model, financing that is based on the equality of Spaniards, which is what has been defended in these 40 years of Democracy; and on the other hand there is the Pedro Sánchez model, which is the model of privileges for its partners,” said Mañueco.
Emilio V. Escudero reports.
Photo: EFE
10:19
Family photo from the Conference of Presidents in Santander
Photos: EP
10:08
Mazón will ask for a national plan against floods and a fund for natural disasters
The president of the Generalitat Valenciana, Carlos Mazón, asked yesterday to incorporate “two proposals” to the agenda of the Conference of Presidents to be addressed at this meeting, such as a national plan against floods and an extraordinary solidarity fund in the face of natural disasters. Thus, he warned that it would be “a very serious mistake not to have learned” from what happened with DANA on October 29 and “not to now put in place the means to avoid it” in the future.
Photo: EFE
09:41
The King, Sánchez and the regional presidents take a family photo
King Felipe VI and the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, have already arrived at the Magdalena Palace, in Santander, where at this time they are taking a family photo with the regional leaders, who will hold a small meeting with the King until 10.30 am. From that time on, Sánchez and the host Cantabrian president, María José Saénz de Buruaga, will make an institutional declaration before the summit begins.
09:40
Mutual veto leads Conference of Presidents to failure
The Government goes to the Summit of Presidents to be held this Friday in Santander with little intention of reaching agreements on the four topics on the agenda: immigration, regional financing, primary care or housing. This is what different government sources admit to this newspaper, who respond in a coordinated manner, appealing to the event as “a framework for dialogue and exchange of ideas” and not to promote specific agreements as has happened in previous editions.
Juan Fernández-Miranda and Ana Sánchez report.
09:34
The Conference of Presidents, live
Good morning! Follow live with us the Conference of Presidents that is being held this Friday in Santander and which brings together the head of the central Executive and regional leaders, who will address, among other issues, the problem of access to housing, regional financing, immigration or, as the Valencian president, Carlos Mazón, proposed yesterday, a national plan against floods.
