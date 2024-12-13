10:25

Mañueco, willing to reach agreements but pessimistic: “Sanchez’s model is that of privileges for his partners”

Upon arrival, before taking the family photo and beginning the summit, some regional presidents spoke to the press. Among them, Alfonso Fernández Mañuecopresident of Castilla y León, who has shown his willingness to reach agreements, but does so out of pessimism, “because the usual prior work in this type of summits has not existed. “For this reason, the president has to tell us now what he wants and what he aspires to.”

«We want to get more doctors for Castilla y León; that access to housing be facilitated, especially for young people so that they can emancipate themselves; fight against irregular immigration; and, above all, what is at stake is regional financing. There is the majority model, financing that is based on the equality of Spaniards, which is what has been defended in these 40 years of Democracy; and on the other hand there is the Pedro Sánchez model, which is the model of privileges for its partners,” said Mañueco.

Emilio V. Escudero reports.

Photo: EFE