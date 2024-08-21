With Geoff Keighley hosting Opening Night Live as the grand opening of Gamescom 2024, information has also arrived about his other event planned for this year, the one considered the main one: The Game Awards 2024 therefore has a official date announced in these hours, set for the December 12, 2024.
This is therefore a confirmation of the standard modus operandi of this event, which always finds space in the final part of the year and in particular in the first half of December. The new edition keeps the traditions intact and will be placed on December 12, 2024, perfectly in line with what could be expected.
The location chosen for the great gala evening of the videogame world is the Peacock Theater in Los Angelesin California, with the event still being hosted and organized by Geoff Keighley.
The biggest gaming event of the winter
Tickets are reportedly set to go on sale on November 1st, but it will obviously be possible to follow the show on the go. streamingthrough over 40 supporting platforms.
Among these, there are obviously the standard ones like YouTube, Twitch, Twitter, Facebook and Tiktok, and of course you can follow the entire event, translated and commented live, also here on Multiplayer.it, as always.
Beyond the prestigious awards, The Game Awards 2024 are an event to follow especially for the big news that usually arrive for the occasion: the Keighley show has in fact become famous for being a great collection of trailers and announcementsconcentrating in a single evening a significant amount of important news regarding the videogame market, as you can also review in our special summary of the announcements, awards and games presented at The Game Awards 2023.
