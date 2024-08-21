With Geoff Keighley hosting Opening Night Live as the grand opening of Gamescom 2024, information has also arrived about his other event planned for this year, the one considered the main one: The Game Awards 2024 therefore has a official date announced in these hours, set for the December 12, 2024.

This is therefore a confirmation of the standard modus operandi of this event, which always finds space in the final part of the year and in particular in the first half of December. The new edition keeps the traditions intact and will be placed on December 12, 2024, perfectly in line with what could be expected.

The location chosen for the great gala evening of the videogame world is the Peacock Theater in Los Angelesin California, with the event still being hosted and organized by Geoff Keighley.