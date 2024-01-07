Operation “The Gallant Knight 3” completed the program of psychological relief and entertainment competitions for displaced children at Al-Qadisiyah School in Rafah, in order to alleviate the suffering of them and their families as a result of the harsh conditions in which they live.

This program comes within the framework of the relief and humanitarian efforts undertaken by the UAE, embodying its commitment to the values ​​of solidarity and cooperation with the brotherly Palestinian people, which is based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work during which the state was keen to provide all possible forms of support.

The children's families expressed their deep thanks and appreciation to the leadership and people of the UAE for this great assistance and humanitarian gesture, stressing that this program came at the right time, to help them and their children face the difficult circumstances they are currently going through.

The UAE launched the “Galant Knight 3” humanitarian operation on the fifth of last November to provide humanitarian support to the Palestinian people in Gaza, as an embodiment of the values ​​of solidarity and synergy with the brotherly Palestinian people, which is based on a long history of relief and humanitarian work.