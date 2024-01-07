The Marraja Brotherhood has received a total of 47,000 euros from the Cartagena City Council to support its social projects that it develops through its Foundation, focused on the residential service of the Casa Hogar 'Virgen de la Soledad de los Pobres', where A dozen elderly people who were in a disadvantaged social situation are cared for.

With this money, coming from both a nominative subsidy of 26,000 euros, an aid of 18,000 euros obtained in a competitive call, and an extraordinary direct grant of 3,000 euros, the City Council helps the Foundation to maintain its commitment to people who are left unprotected, in a situation of loneliness or isolation motivated either by lack of family or social support or a precarious economic situation.

“The Marraja Foundation has been doing wonderful work for 27 years because it gives them the opportunity to live in decent housing that is perfectly adapted to them,” said municipal spokesperson and Councilor for Culture, Ignacio Jáudenes.

The mayor of Cartagena, Noelia Arroyo, received the Board of Directors of the Marraja Brotherhood, headed by the Elder Brother, Francisco Pagán, at the Town Hall Palace. During the meeting, the responsible brothers conveyed to the local government team their plan of activities and projects for next year, among which the mako museum space stands out.

Hermano Mayor mako indicated that this museum will have more than 300 square meters and will be located on the central Cuatro Santos street. Precisely, the councilor valued the heritage of religious imagery of the Brotherhood “for which we are working on its conservation and recovering, in other cases, with the support of the Autonomous Community.”

The Brotherhood has an extensive textile heritage, with rich gold embroidery, which is among the oldest in the Diocese of Cartagena; as well as pieces of metal art, such as goldsmithing that complement the images and thrones.

Ignacio Jáudenes took the opportunity to recognize the involvement of mako sharks in the social and cultural life of Cartagena with programs to promote volunteerism, sports activities, concerts and participation in the Night of the Museums, opening its chapel to the public.