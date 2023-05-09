Messina Denaro, unedited interrogation. “I am a stateless farmer”

Matteo Messina Denaro in an interrogation said he worked in the countryside as a farmer. “I no longer have a residence because the Municipality canceled me. I am now a stateless person”, the words of the super mafia boss arrested on January 16 and heard on February 21 by the investigating judge Alfredo Montalto and the prosecutor Gianluca De Leo. “My economic conditions? I lack for nothing. I had assets but you took them all away from me. If I still have something, I won’t say it, I’m not stupid”.

Matteo Messina Denaro on his last residence. The words of the boss in the interrogation

The interrogation of Matteo Messina Denaro it was done in the context of a criminal proceeding in which the mafia boss is liable for aggravated extortion. His nicknames? “The various journalists attacked me as a fugitive, but I didn’t have any nicknames in my family”.

The magistrate asked him what his last residence was: “In Campobello I resided as a fugitive therefore secretly. The last residence I had as a free man was in Campobello”, replied Matteo Messina Denaro.

