5 months of UAE assistance to the victims of the earthquakes in Syria and Turkey, as part of Operation “The Gallant Knight 2”, which came under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, may God protect him, so that the state records its active humanitarian presence through more than one axe, by carrying out rescue operations from under rubble, the construction of 1,500 housing units in Syria, the establishment of field hospitals, as well as the provision of relief supplies of food and medical supplies.

The UAE’s role in this major humanitarian mission was not limited to direct support, but rather went beyond it to provide effective logistical services to international relief organizations by sending aid planes from the country’s territory, and supporting the efforts of its humanitarian partners for more aid at all relief levels, as an embodiment of the humanitarian efforts that it undertakes. on the international arena, and its approach to extending a helping hand to brotherly and friendly societies.

“The Gallant Knight 2” is a process characterized by the speed of response, inclusiveness, and the sustainability of aid and services for those affected over a period of months, with joint efforts made by official institutions and local relief institutions to collect and direct aid urgently, amid broad societal response and great solidarity for the Emirati people, as a reflection of the principles, values, and approach of the state in supporting the afflicted peoples. Relief for the anxious.