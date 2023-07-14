In June, Argentina presented an inflation rate of 115.6% in the accumulated in 12 months, as informed this Thursday (13) by the National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec).

In the sixth month of the year, consumer prices increased by 6% in relation to May, showing, for the second consecutive month, a slight deceleration compared to the rates of 8.4% in April and 7.6% in May.

Last month, goods had a positive variation of 5.5% in relation to May, while services rose 7.2%, data that add up to 115.7% and 114.8%, respectively, in the interannual comparison.

Among the increases registered in June, the highlights were communications (10.5%), due to the increase in telephone and internet services, health (8.6%), due to increases in medicines and in companies’ quotas private medicine, and expenses with housing (8.1%), mainly due to increases in electricity.

However, the sector with the highest incidence was food and non-alcoholic beverages, up 4.1% in relation to May and 116.9% year-on-year.

In the first half of the year, inflation accumulated a high of 50.7% in the neighboring country.

Consumer prices in Argentina last year rose by 94.8%, with a notable acceleration compared to the 50.9% recorded in 2021.

The most recent private forecasts collected monthly by the Argentine Central Bank indicate that inflation will be 142.4% this year and 105% in 2024.