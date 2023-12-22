The Civil Guard, in collaboration with different foreign police and judicial agencies, has dismantled the Los Piturros clan, one of the drug trafficking family groups based in the Arosa estuary and historically linked to tobacco smuggling and cocaine trafficking in Galicia. since the 1980s. The arrest of Juan Carlos Vázquez, his son and a nephew, involved in the unloading of two thousand kilograms of cocaine in Portugal, means beheading the second and third generation of the historic gang founded by Manuel Vázquez.

The police operation, called Nazaré, directed by the National Court and carried out in Spain and Portugal simultaneously, has resulted in the arrest of six other alleged members of the group who would have participated in the unloading of the drugs to be transferred to Galicia. . All of them are charged with alleged crimes of drug trafficking, membership in a criminal organization and money laundering.

The cache was discovered by the Portuguese Judicial Police last April after the discovery on Quebrada beach, in the town of Peniche, of a glider with 300 kilos of cocaine and the lifeless body of a Portuguese citizen who had supposedly died. under the propellers of the boat when it was unloading the drugs. A few meters from this point, the agents located another 1,200 kilos of this shipment and three of the Galician boatmen who participated in the operation were identified.

The investigation began in February, when the agents were able to verify that members of the Los Piturros group were collecting this shipment of cocaine in Atlantic waters that they later landed in Peniche. To this end, the clan carried out an important deployment of both personnel and maritime and land resources in Portugal to collect the drugs on the high seas and their subsequent transportation to Pontevedra, according to sources from the Civil Guard.

Subsequently, the agents were able to recover another 220 kilos during the search of several properties linked to the group and which has allowed them to collect the necessary evidence to demonstrate the responsibility of the Galician clan in the transport of this cache and subsequent shipment to Galicia. It was also found that a large part of the drugs seized were directed to the Farruku clan, of Albanian origin, known as one of the most active criminal organizations in Europe in drug trafficking and with a powerful distribution network.

This investigation was coordinated through Europol and Eurojust, a team between Spanish and Portuguese organizations, with the collaboration of the US anti-drug agency (DEA), directed by the Central Court of Instruction Number 6 and the Special Anti-Drug Prosecutor's Office of the Court. National. This international cooperation tool has been fundamental for the investigative work of both countries, making it possible to obtain and directly exchange information and evidence, as reported by the General Directorate of the Civil Guard.

Once all the information had been collected, agents from the UCO of the Civil Guard and the Portuguese Judicial Police carried out an extensive police operation this Wednesday to carry out actions in both countries and which resulted in the arrest of the members of the organization and searches in 12 homes and locations where Los Piturros They hid different land and sea means to carry out their activity in drug trafficking in the provinces of Pontevedra, Ourense, A Coruña and the Portuguese city of Monzón, on the border with Spain.

