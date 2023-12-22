Geralt's voice actor in The Witcher games has expressed frustration with the use of AI for voice acting. Here are his words on the matter.
The The Witcher voice actor Doug Cockle expressed his opinion on the use of artificial intelligence within the gaming industry and in particular regarding its use in dubbing booths. Cockle, speaking to IGN USA, urged caution and expressed his own frustration with AIcalling them “inevitable” but “dangerous.”
“Artificial intelligence is inevitable and developers will use it. We're not 100% sure what that means exactly,” Cockle said. “They're already doing this in various ways, filling in background voices, NPC voices and things like that, which is a shame because those voices were all human beings at some point, and the voices are all modeled after human beings. So they've taken someone's voice, put it into their database, digitized it, and are using it to say things that the individual never said. There is something unethical about this and so there is a big debate going on.”
Cockle's personal relationship with AI
A few years ago Cockle was contacted by an artificial intelligence company that wanted to upload his Geralt voice into its database. “I said no and I continue to say no. But not because I don't like AI,” the voice actor explained.
“It's because I think with voice actors, especially voice actors who do main character roles, It's undeniable that people are stealing our voices. It's something that happens. It has happened to me on several occasions. I can't even control it because I would spend all my time controlling this nonsense.”
Cockle also said. “Every time someone does it, in fact It's depriving me of incomeand not just me, but all the other voice actors he does it with,” he said. “We're all seeing our voices used in ways we don't appreciate.”
The real problem with the use of AI
The real problem, however, arises when AI is used for illicit purposes. “That's the thing we don't like about AI: if they can do it for commercially questionable things, then they can do it for politically or ethically wrong things“Cockle said.
“Someone might use AI to produce something racist using Geralt's voice, using my voice, or just something contrary to everything most normal people think is good. This is where AI becomes dangerous. Fake news, false opinions. We're seeing this now with politicians. People spread things around. The problem is not artificial intelligence. It's people using AI.”
Cockle continued: “It's also changed a lot because, when The Witcher 3 came out, I don't think the people who were playing, not that they weren't interested, but they weren't really thinking about who was voicing the characters. It wasn't a big thing. But over the years I have seen what it has become increasingly interesting for players and for the fans to know who the people behind these rumors are, and that's a great thing. But this also means that the voices are much more personalized. It's not just Geralt. He is my voice.”
We remember that Cockle will return to action in The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep.
