Geralt's voice actor in The Witcher games has expressed frustration with the use of AI for voice acting. Here are his words on the matter.

The The Witcher voice actor Doug Cockle expressed his opinion on the use of artificial intelligence within the gaming industry and in particular regarding its use in dubbing booths. Cockle, speaking to IGN USA, urged caution and expressed his own frustration with AIcalling them “inevitable” but “dangerous.” “Artificial intelligence is inevitable and developers will use it. We're not 100% sure what that means exactly,” Cockle said. “They're already doing this in various ways, filling in background voices, NPC voices and things like that, which is a shame because those voices were all human beings at some point, and the voices are all modeled after human beings. So they've taken someone's voice, put it into their database, digitized it, and are using it to say things that the individual never said. There is something unethical about this and so there is a big debate going on.” See also Resident Evil Village PSVR2 tech review: superb visuals, game-changing controls

Cockle's personal relationship with AI Cockle voices Geralt A few years ago Cockle was contacted by an artificial intelligence company that wanted to upload his Geralt voice into its database. “I said no and I continue to say no. But not because I don't like AI,” the voice actor explained. “It's because I think with voice actors, especially voice actors who do main character roles, It's undeniable that people are stealing our voices. It's something that happens. It has happened to me on several occasions. I can't even control it because I would spend all my time controlling this nonsense.” Cockle also said. “Every time someone does it, in fact It's depriving me of incomeand not just me, but all the other voice actors he does it with,” he said. “We're all seeing our voices used in ways we don't appreciate.”