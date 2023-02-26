The winners, the representatives of the factions and the Celebration Commission, together with the festive officials, the mayor and the author of the poster, pose on the stage of the Thuillier theater. / JUAN F. ROBLES.

Last night the Gala Festera opened wide the intense program of activities that will take place in Caravaca before the big days of the Fiestas de la Vera Cruz arrive in the first days of May. After two years of absence due to the pandemic, the event was held again and marked the beginning of the pre-party of Caravaca.

The tables of the old Thuillier theater hosted the awards ceremony of the three sides that make up the Celebration Commission, the institution itself and the Brotherhood of Vera Cruz. The presentation was given by the journalist from Caravaca Marina Montiel who was accompanied by two young people from the APCOM association, Javi and Julia, who gave the act a cheerful and carefree tone.

The Moorish Band presented its award as Moor of the Year to José Antonio González Alcázar, from the Halcones Negros cabal; the Christian Band, highlighted the career of Miriam Castillo Soria; Pedro Salcedo Rodríguez, received the insignia from him as Horseman of the Year; Fina Caro Martínez, was recognized as Confrade of the Year, by the Brotherhood of Vera Cruz and the family of José Emilio Martínez Martínez, recently deceased, received the affection of a dedicated public that expressed with its ovation the recognition of a life dedicated to magnify the caravaqueña party The music band performed, in his honor, the march “Amigo Emilio”, by the composer Ignacio Sánchez Navarro.

The culminating moment of the gala was the presentation of the official poster for the 2023 Fiestas made by cartoonist José Manuel Puebla, a cartoonist from Cartagena, a cartoonist who regularly publishes his cartoons in the newspaper La Verdad and in the ABC newspaper.

The general secretary of the Celebrations Commission, Simón Laborda, indicated that “they wanted to maintain the gala scheme in the Theater, but with innovations that have made this act a fresh and dynamic moment in which the protagonists have been the festeros laureates”. The hymn to Caravaca de la Cruz, sung in chorus by all those present, put the finishing touch to the gala.