The leader of the Popular Party (PP), Alberto Núñez Feijóo, addressed the Spanish Parliament this September 26, in the first session of the investiture debate, after being proposed by King Felipe VI as a candidate to form a government. Feijóo, who does not have the necessary votes to lead the next Legislature, attacked the possible amnesty agreement demanded by the pro-independence parties to support an eventual re-election of Pedro Sánchez. Likewise, the conservative leader presented his government plan and proposed declaring “constitutional disloyalty” a crime.

The conservative Alberto Núñez Feijóo gave his first speech on the first of two days (Tuesday and Wednesday), in which the Spanish Parliament will decide whether or not the leader of the Popular Party (PP) becomes the president of the next Spanish government.

Without a time limit, Feijóo began his speech with attacks on the president of the current Government, Pedro Sánchez, the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE) and the eventual amnesty that the independence movement demands to support with their votes an eventual investiture session of Sánchez, since that the leader of the PP does not have the necessary votes to lead the next Legislature, at least 176 votes.

Outside the Constitution there is no democracy

The country reaches this stage after in the elections of July 23, no political movement obtained an absolute majority. However, Feijóo led the votes.

“The future of Spain is not discounted (…) I have the votes within my reach to be president, but I do not accept paying the price they ask me to do so,” said Feijóo amid applause and boos from the parliamentarians, referring to to the alleged plan of the PSOE and its ally Sumar to grant an amnesty to the Catalan political leaders who carried out the 2017 independence referendum, not authorized by Madrid.

Although on Monday, September 25, the spokesperson for the independence party Esquerra Republicana de Catalunya (ERC), Raquel Sans, took the amnesty for granted and pointed out that the parties are currently discussing “more technical issues”, Sánchez has not publicly confirmed that version.

Feijóo, who called for a massive march last Sunday, which brought together around 40,000 people who spoke out against the eventual pact demanded by separatist politicians, insisted in his speech that he does not accept that “the Magna Carta is directly controversial with decisions that eliminate with a stroke of the pen the equality of all Spaniards.”

“My project does not include amnesty, it does not include self-determination on the part of the nation or analogous or equivalent formulas (…) For me it is neither legally nor ethically acceptable, outside the constitution there is no democracy,” he added.

The government plan proposed by Núñez Feijóo

In his speech, Núñez Feijóo also detailed several proposals that he would carry out if he became the leader of the next government.

The Galician politician assured that he will seek to introduce the crime of “constitutional disloyalty”, that recovers the bases of the crimes of sedition. He also proposed toughening the Penal Code regarding the crime of embezzlement.

Feijóo was forceful when he targeted Pedro Sánchez. By highlighting that his country project is one “in which everyone fits” compared to the “block and trench”, as he referred to Sánchez’s coalition.

“The Spaniards will be able to see that there is a person who does not want to be president of the government at any cost or at any price, especially when that price is breaking equality among Spaniards,” he said.

The leader of the PP was positive about the vote that will be held on Wednesday, September 27, despite his unlikely victory, as highlighted by the local press.

Alberto Núñez Feijoo greets the tribune while being applauded by the deputies who support him, after giving his speech. AFP – JAVIER SORIANO

In that sense, he thanked the deputies who confirmed that they would vote for him: “I have made myself heard and I have listened; and I have gathered support. First of all, that of the 33 Vox deputies, to whom I thank their responsible and generous support.” Because with all our discrepancies, and despite being the third electoral force in the country, they have not conditioned it on their presence in the Government. Likewise, I have obtained the support of the Canarian Coalition and the Navarro People’s Union, guaranteed without any other compensation than the already publicly exposed. I also appreciate your trust.”

Regarding the proposals, he listed six pacts that he wants to promote from his possible Government and asked for the “trust” of the legislators “so that we can jointly promote six State Pacts”, which involve points related to the “Institutional, for the Economy, for Families , for the Welfare State, the Water Pact and a Territorial Pact”, as he listed.

In the point referring to the economy, he proposed three objectives because for him “to recover the middle class, increasingly affected in Spain” and stressed that this “is an essential objective for an egalitarian society.” Thus, he listed a project for new investments, creation of greater employment and equity in tax burdens.

Throughout his entire speech he took the position of being a person open to dialogue. Even at the closing of his presentation he said: “I offer to be a trustworthy president for the people and for this House. I do. This afternoon we can begin an honest and sincere dialogue. Everyone, without exception.”

What will happen if Feijóo does not pass the investiture vote?

His speech was followed closely by the different political groups, from highest to lowest representation, who this Wednesday, September 27, must hold the vote, in which the candidate must obtain the absolute majority of the Chamber, which is 176 votes in favor.

If the result is negative, on Friday the 29th there will be a new vote and if the candidate again does not obtain the necessary support, the investiture falls.

This Tuesday was the first time that Núñez Fejóo stood on the platform of Congress, because until July 2023 he had never been a national deputy, since he has developed his political career in Galicia, where he was regional president from 2009 to 2022.

In his speech, he made economic, social and institutional proposals and clearly expressed his radical opposition to a possible amnesty for the leaders of the Catalan independence process.

After 35 days of talks and negotiations, since the king proposed Núñez Feijóo as a candidate, and until the moment he gave his speech, in addition to the deputies of his party, he only has 33 from the far-right Vox and two others from two regionalist parties, in total, 172 votes in favor, but he has 178 against, so, barring surprise, his investiture would not go ahead.

Although the PP was the party with the most votes in the general elections on July 23, with 137 deputies, it needs the support of other groups in the Chamber to reach the government.

Núñez Feijóo is the third PP candidate to undergo an investiture, after José María Aznar and Mariano Rajoy, and both were invested as presidents.

If Feijoo’s investiture fails, the current president of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, who leads the Spanish Socialist Workers Party (PSOE), will have two months from Wednesday to present his candidacy, before parliament is dissolved and new elections are convened. elections.

In a scenario in which the PSOE goes to an investiture, it can probably count on 171 seats with the support of the far-left party Sumar, the Catalan independence party Esquerra, the Basque separatists EH Bildu, the Basque Nationalist Party and the Galician Nationalist Bloc . Added to the seven votes from Junts per Catalunya, all this would be enough to reach the majority.

With Reuters, EFE and local media.