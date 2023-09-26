It returns on 26 and 27 September Digital Green Week, in which we will talk about Ecological Transition and Green Economy with Ecomondo, Energy Transition and Renewables with K.EY – The Energy Transition Expo and Technologies and Supplies for Surfaces with TECNA. As every year, this initiative is aimed at the national and international communities of events that are part of the GreenTech Insights community. The digital hub which brings together all the events of the Green & Tech Division of the Italian Exhibition Group in one place has the aim of offering digital content during and beyond the event periods. Within the two days, Italian Exhibition Group highlights the digital event entitled “Ecomondo 2023, the new European Green Deal: challenges and opportunities for businesses and startups in the name of sustainable development” organized by ANGI – National Association of Young Innovators and Main Partner of Ecomondo and IEG on the “Innovation” project.

In this session which will be broadcast in streaming, both by ANGI and by Digital Green Week (on Wednesday 27 September from 3pm), representatives of civil society and the ruling class were called to speak on the topic of the new European Green Deal , highlighting risks and opportunities for the growth and development of businesses, startups and the Italian and European economic and industrial ecosystem in the name of sustainability, also with a focus on impacts and case studies of international relevance in terms of new technologies enablers for the ecological transition and the objectives of the UN Agenda 2030. Among the speakers there will be: Prof. Roberto Baldassari, Director of the ANGI Scientific Committee, Dr. Carlo Corazza, Director of the European Parliament Offices in Italy, Dr. Diana Battaggia, Director of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) in Italy, Eng. Mariarita Costanza, Entrepreneur and Promoter of the Murgia Valley (southern Italy), Dr. Alessandra Astolfi, Global Exhibition Director Green & Technology division at Italian Exhibition Group Spa, Prof. Paolo Dario, Scientific Director of ARTES 4.0. The work will be coordinated by Gabriele Ferrieri, President of ANGI and Fabio Biccari, DG ANGI Milan.