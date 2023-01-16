Diego Lainez’s time in Europe seems to be about to end. The Mexican has been notified by Sporting Braga of Portugal that his loan will be cut and he will have to report back to Betis. However, the team from the city of Seville does not want the Mexican in the squad, in reality they do not have the need to reintegrate him, since they have a full position, which is why leaving the old continent seems like the most realistic path.
His brother, Mauro Lainez, affirms that Diego has options to continue in Europe only in Spain, however, it would be through a six-month loan, while Betis opts for his definitive sale, something that today only the UANL Tigers is willing to pay, however, the royals could find competition in the MLS, as a club from the southern United States analyzes the possible arrival of the youngest of the Lainez.
The club in question is the Houston Dynamo, a team that wants to bet heavily on the Mexican market and therefore they signed Héctor Herrera and have even thought of Raúl Jiménez. The team at the moment has not thrown the bait for Diego, because although the club likes it, for now they are considering whether it is prudent to pay the 7 million euros they want at Betis for the winger, it is expected that the MLS team will make its decision In the following days, in case of considering a prudent transfer, present an offer to the player and the La Liga team. Tigres, for their part, only asked for a yes or no from Diego to buy from him.
