The agency “Associated Press” that the murdered lawyer is Latif Afridi, the former head of the Pakistani Bar Association, a prominent figure in Pakistan.

The attack took place at the headquarters of the Supreme Court in Peshawar, and the attacker was arrested immediately.

Police officer Naeem Khan said the attacker, Adnan Khan, had earlier accused Afridi of masterminding the murder of his father, lawyer Samiullah Khan, in 2015.

It was not clear how the attacker managed to sneak into the courtroom while carrying a gun.

Pakistan’s Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, government officials, politicians and lawyers condemned the killing.

In a statement, Sharif expressed his concern about the deteriorating security situation in the northwestern province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, of which Peshawar is the capital.

Before his death, Samiullah Khan, the attacker’s father, defended Shakil Afridi, the Pakistani doctor who helped the CIA find Osama bin Laden.

Bin Laden was killed in 2011 by US forces in a raid on his hideout in the Pakistani city of Abbottabad.

Doctor Afridi organized a fake vaccination campaign that helped locate bin Laden and identify him.

There is no relationship between the doctor and Abdul Latif Afridi, who was killed today.