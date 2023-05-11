For some years now, people have been able to enjoy technological inventions that in movies, series and cartoons from decades ago seemed quite distant, since technology surpasses itself every day.

Under this framework, gamers and streaming lovers have been surprised by the virtual reality glasses from the company Vituresince its physical design and the practicality with which you can play video games in augmented reality are noteworthy.

It was in the YouTube channel of content creator “Nat Live” where an analysis of the Viture XR Glasseswhich, from the outset, stood out for its much lighter design than that of other augmented reality glasses.

Despite the fact that, in appearance, the Viture XR Glasses they look like ordinary glasses, although a little more robust than normal onesthis technological innovation is, in a few words, a screen.

When testing the Viture XR Glass, the YouTube content creator was able to verify that, when connect to a computer, this device directly transmits the content of this to the glasses.

Also, although it is about augmented reality glasses that are almost glued to the eyes, according to the impressions, the screen can be seen from a distance of about a meterthat is, the images are glued to the vision.

Meanwhile, when testing it with the consoles, more specifically with the Steam Deck, the Internet user highlighted the fact of the practicality and ergonomics that the Viture XR Glasses provide, since being a portable device, many times bowing your head for a long time causes your neck to hurt. Also, you can see streaming platforms like Netflix, Prime Video, Max and Disney+, among others.

For its part, in the structure of the Viture XR Glasses have been added buttons to adjust the view of the glassesThis is for people who have some type of anomaly in their sight, such as astigmatism and myopia. In addition to this, it has volume and control buttons, as well as speakers.

Finally, the users of the Viture XR Glasses can see through the glasses, just as from the outside you can see what is being transmitted inside them.