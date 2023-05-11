Being a soldier is a job of unforgettable experiences, since they have the mission of guaranteeing the security of society, in recent times, it has been shown that in the Armed Forces in their units, there are more and more women, therefore, this time We present you the story of a girl who shows that beauty is not fought with strength.

The inclusion of women in the Mexican Army, today they are a fundamental part of the organization, for this reason, young people have revealed their expertise, sacrifices and anecdotes that they have experienced while in the field and serving as soldiers.

One of the young people who, being part of the Army, and share videos of how she fulfilled her dream by being a soldier, is the user ‘@oficial_yurany’, who has made it clear that in the face of criticism, she is brave and pursues her goals. .

Officer Yurany, who has more than 74,000 followers, in one of the viral videos with the most views, recounted that people close to her told her that she better choose another profession, since being a soldier was in great danger, but she was certain that studying something else would be “wasting time”, because he stated: “I love this profession, because I dreamed of it since I was little.”

Thus, the Colombian woman has shown that with her intelligence and skills in the field, she collaborates in the defense of the country, and for this reason, she feels proud, which is why many Internet users have pointed out that she is an example of perseverance. Well, many have given up before trying it, due to the criticism they receive.

What does a woman need to be a soldier?

In Mexico, gender-based violence is suffered, for this reason, the young woman reported that she was criticized, however, she faced the sacrifices, even in one of her videos, she declared that since she was little she longed to be part of the defense of the integrity of the nation.

However, since 2020, any woman is allowed to obtain a military card, for which the Secretary of National Defense (SEDENA) allows entry without distinction of sex, as long as she completes the training, because even being a woman, train with the men.

Among the requirements that the SEDENA asks for women to enter the Army, it is necessary:

Have a high school certificate.

Being Mexican by birth

be single

Have just turned 18 years old and not be older than 30

Submit birth certificate, CURP, INE and high school certificate

Proof of criminal record

Minimum height of 1.60 meters

Register in the Special Corps, in accordance with article 102 of the Organic Law of the Mexican Army and Air Force

Subscribe to the Down Payment Contract