Carlos Alcaraz He started off at the Australian Open in his debut with a victory against Aleksandr Shevchenko, but not everything has been tennis in his arrival at the first Grand Slam tournament of the year. The man from Murcia has also been subjected to a fun question test from fans, an exam in which he was given tennis questions, but also for their personal relationships.

“What goals do you set for yourself this season and what title do you most want to win?”, they first ask Carlos who is clear about it: “The Australian Open, this one, because it is the Grand Slam that I am missing and it is the one that “I want to win more now,” he says.

He was also asked about what he lacks in the moments when he cannot overcome an adverse result, to which he offered a sincere analysis of his weaknesses: “Many times I lack mental strength and the ability to refocus on the path of the comeback.. “It’s what I have to improve,” he concludes.

It wasn’t all about tennis, as Alcaraz chose kangaroos over koalas and macaroni and meat over spaghetti carbonara in the two elections put before him by his followers.

Finally, Alcaraz dared to ask the million-dollar question: Will you get a girlfriend this year?”, to which he responded with a laugh: “Well, I don’t know. I’m not going to say I wish or never, but who knows if I can get it this year or not?”he concluded with a shy expression.