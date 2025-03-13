They check the visa of an influencer after recording a video capturing a protected specimen of marsupial

It has 92 thousand followers on Instagram. It is considered an authentic influencer but, after recording a video with a protected specimen in Australia, the country’s government is thinking of removing the visa. The famous video of the American Sam Jones could come out expensive. Although, by social pressure, you have eliminated it.

During the images, the content creator is seen picking up the wombat breeding, A protected species of marsupial found alone in Australia.

For the NGO World Protection, it is necessary that the Australian government investigate “thoroughly” if environmental or animal welfare laws have been violated. The outrage among the Australian population is patent and the days of influencer in those lands could be counted.

The possible injuries

The act, according to the first investigations, could have caused serious injuries to the baby Wombat, according to veterinary expert Tania Bishop. The influencer He lifted him by the forearms And, by abruptly throwing him, he could have caused injuries in the area of ​​the upper extremities, the shoulder and the internal structures of the shoulder.

Interestingly, the influencer itself is considered “Wild and Environmental and Scientific Scientific Biologist”, although there were so many criticisms that it was forced to eliminate the video, published in this case in a ‘Reel’ of Instagram.

The Australian government seems that it will not take action regarding the influencer visaaccording to the words of his Interior Minister, Tony Burke, who assured that he is “wishing that Australia gets rid of this person.”