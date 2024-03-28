The FSB stopped the activities of underground gunsmiths in 48 regions in three months

FSB officers stopped the activities of underground gunsmiths in 48 regions in three months. This is reported by RIA News with reference to the department's public relations center.

134 residents of different cities were detained for modernizing weapons and manufacturing ammunition in underground workshops. 562 firearms and over 30 kilograms of explosives were confiscated from them.