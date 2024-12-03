The fruitsAs we all know, They are a very important component of a balanced diet. In addition, its regular consumption helps prevent a variety of diseases such as heart disease, obesity, cancer and diabetes.

Apparently, they contain a percentage of water very high, which helps our body to be fully hydrated. On many occasions, they provide large amounts of fiber and this completely favors digestive transit and the reduction of blood cholesterol.

Benefits

As if that were not enough, They contain vitamins and minerals that help maintain an adequate state of health. But this is not all, since there is a long list of benefits:

They contribute to a balanced diet.

They are low in fat.

They promote digestion.

Versatile in use in the kitchen.

They provide few calories.

They optimize metabolism.

They are natural antioxidants.

To take into account

Of all of them, There is one that stands out above the rest for having more potassium than banana and more fiber than kiwi. This is the cherimoya, an oval-shaped fruit with a heart-shaped fruitwhich has sweet white flesh with black seeds and a green, scaly skin.

According to the Spanish Nutrition Foundation (FEN), has more potassium than banana (370 mg per unit of 160 grams) with a contribution of 458 mg per unit of 200 grams. Now, also stands out for its great contribution of vitamin Cestimated at 21.6 mg per unit, and due to its content in calciumwhich makes it comparable to that of eggs with 36 mg per unit.

At the same time, with approximately 3 grams of fiber per 100 grams, it becomes a great ally for all those looking for thinsince its high content provides satiety, which helps, among other things, weight loss and improves intestinal transit.

To the surprise of many, this amount of fiber is slightly higher than that of kiwiwhich offers around 2 to 3 grams per 100 grams. In other aspects, helps skin formation, favors nails and hair, is good for eyesight, strengthens the immune system, improves the nervous system…