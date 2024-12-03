The National Police have arrested a 41-year-old man in Valencia on suspicion of author of a crime of trafficking in human beings for labor exploitation. It paid foreign citizens 500 euros for three months of work with eleven-hour days, six days a week.

The arrested person, of Uzbek origin, contacted the victims through social networks, from countries such as Uzbekistan, Tajikistan or Kyrgyzstan. He promised to hire them to work in the restaurant he runs for 1,200 euros, as well as administrative regularization in Spainas reported in a statement by the National Police.

The police discovered that the victims lived in a windowless room located in the same restaurant, where they slept on a mattress that one of them had bought. The workers remained in these conditions for three months, working up to eleven hours a day from Monday to Saturdayfor which they received a total of 500 euros in salary.

Furthermore, the alleged exploiter harassed and He threatened to fire the victims. and leave them on the street if they did not work well, “taking advantage of their vulnerable situation in Spain,” according to sources.

The investigation began in September with a complaint from a person who described how the owner of a restaurant in Valencia could be recruiting his compatriots in his country of origin. The owner of the restaurant, with no criminal record, He was arrested for the crime of human trafficking. and brought to judicial disposal.