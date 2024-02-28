The French Senate approved this Wednesday, February 28, with 267 votes in favor and 50 against, to include abortion in the Constitution as a “guaranteed freedom.” President Emmanuel Macron immediately called Congress on Monday to confirm the final adoption of this historic reform.

After tense debates, the French Senate finally approved this Wednesday, February 28, by 267 votes in favor and 50 against, the reform that recognizes abortion in the Constitution, under the figure of “guaranteed freedom.” The version adopted is the same one that was voted by the Lower House almost a month ago.

According to the approved text, “the law determines the conditions under which the freedom guaranteed to women to resort to voluntary interruption of pregnancy is exercised”. The Government wants to avoid, with this reform, the possibility of undermining women's freedom to control their own bodies.

The Elysée announced a meeting of Congress in Versailles on Monday, March 4, where the text will have to be approved by a three-fifths majority, making France the first country to inscribe within its Constitution the guarantee of access to abortion.

“After the National Assembly, the Senate is taking a decisive step that I welcome. For the final vote, I will convene Parliament in Congress on March 4,” celebrated President Emmanuel Macron on social networks.

Je suis engagé à rendre irreversible la liberté des femmes de recourir à l'IVG en l'inscrivant dans la Constitution. Après l'Assemblée nationale, le Sénat fait un pas décisif dont je me félicite. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) February 28, 2024



Despite the reluctance of some right-wing and center senators, who are the majority in the Upper House, the chamber ruled in favor of including abortion as a “guaranteed freedom.”

The Upper House of the French chamber, led by the conservatives, had expressed its reservations about the word “right.” The senators agreed that a more appropriate concept would be “freedom,” arguing that no political faction seeks to eradicate abortion, so it is not a practice that is threatened.

News in development…