In Israel's participation in this year's Eurovision Song Contest (ESC) has now reached the highest political level. President Izchak Herzog had already spoken out at the weekend and emphasized how important it was for Israel to compete at the ESC because it was a stage for hundreds of millions of spectators. Foreign Minister Israel Katz also spoke up: Israel has the right to sing about what it has been through, he said. And also to call it “whatever we want”. The bone of contention is the song “October Rain,” which the public broadcaster Kan chose for its candidate Eden Golan. The song, which Kan submitted to the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) for consideration, was said to have been rejected by it as being too political. The song refers to the Hamas terrorist attack on October 7, which killed more than a thousand civilians.

Israel's Radio and Television Authority (IPBC) initially announced last week that Kan would not send another song into the race and that Israel would then withdraw from the ESC in Malmö. “We will not replace the song and we will not change the lyrics,” the station made clear last Thursday. On Wednesday it became known that Kan had submitted another song to the EBU for consideration.

However, this too was rejected, the Israeli website Ynet quotes “sources from the Foreign Ministry”. The 20-year-old Eden Golan, among others, co-wrote the song “Dancing Forever”. His text also refers to October 7th, especially to the Nova music festival, at which 364 people were killed by Hamas terrorists.

Eden Golan continues to prepare

Eden Golan, whose father is from Latvia and her mother is from Ukraine, only returned to Israel two years ago. She previously lived in Moscow for 13 years. She first commented on the controversy surrounding the song “October Rain” two days ago. She wants to represent her home country and she believes in the song. Accordingly, she is continuing to prepare for participation in Malmö in May.







The rules of the ESC also include that the competition must be a non-political event. “All participating broadcasters, including the organizing broadcaster, must ensure that all necessary steps are taken within their respective delegations and teams to ensure that the ESC is in no way politicized and/or exploited.” According to the EBU, this principle is violated the two suggested songs.

It was only at the beginning of the month that EBU Director General Noel Curran confirmed Israel's participation after artists in Iceland, Finland, Denmark, Norway, Sweden, Ireland, Spain and Slovenia, among others, called for the country's exclusion. After all, Russia was also excluded from the ESC in 2022 after the attack on Ukraine, so the argument goes. Israel is now doing the same in the Gaza Strip. Curran then wrote that the ESC was not between governments competing against each other, but rather public broadcasters who were members of the EBU. And Israel's public broadcaster Kan meets all the basic requirements and EBU rules to be able to participate this year.