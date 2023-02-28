According to Le Parisien, the girl did not file a complaint, but “declared the rape” to the police

Heavy accusations are made against PSG right-back Achraf Hakimi, who is being investigated for rape. The investigation was opened yesterday after a 23-year-old girl showed up at the Nogent-sur-Marne police station on the outskirts of Paris on Sunday, not to file a complaint, but to make a report anyway, describing in detail the violence suffered in the night between Saturday and Sunday, at the home of the Parisian player. In fact, the former Nerazzurri was not in Marseille with the rest of the team due to an injury. And in her house there was his wife and actress Hiba Abouk, on vacation, with her two children from the Moroccan international, in Dubai.

Invitation — Instead, the story began via Instagram, according to the reconstruction of the newspaper Le Parisien, confirmed by other local media. In fact, on 16 January Hakimi and the 23-year-old began exchanging private messages on the well-known social network, where the full-back is followed by 16.9 million people. A conversation which then resulted in an invitation to the girl from the player who, taking advantage of his wife’s absence, fixed the appointment directly at her home in Boulogne-Billancourt. Hakimi would also have paid the woman the Uber ride with her personal account. But what could have remained just a flirt has turned into a nightmare, according to the 23-year-old’s version. See also From Neymar and Messi to Mbappé and CR7: greetings to O Rei are boundless

Aggression — In fact, once she arrived at the place, Hakimi would have forced her to kiss him on the mouth, even though she also refused to be touched. However, the player would continue, ignoring her protests, placing his hands on her breasts, under her clothes and in her private parts. Only at that point did the woman manage to free herself, kicking the player who, among other things, missed the match won by PSG in Marseille (0-3) due to a problem in his right thigh which re-emerged during the Champions League match on 14 February, lost at home to Bayern Munich (0-1). An injury that actually dates back to the World Cup, where Hakimi was one of the leaders of Morocco’s epic, who arrived against all odds in the semifinals.

Investigation — Hakimi, a close friend of Mbappé, was alone these days because his wife preferred to take advantage of the school holidays to fly to Dubai from where she has recently posted various photos in the company of her two children. Thus, the player organized the rendezvous with the possible lover who, once she escaped the attack, contacted a friend of hers via SMS who went to pick her up. After a few hours of reflection, the woman presented herself at the police station, describing what had happened. Given the seriousness of the facts, the report triggered an official investigation by the Creteil prosecutor’s office. The player was still present yesterday evening at the Fifa gala evening, organized in Paris, as a candidate for a place in the formation of the best players of 2022. See also Mikel Arteta gives update on Ben White after Arsenal return

