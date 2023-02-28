In this edition of The Interview we speak with Iryna Vereshchuk, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine about how far away an eventual peace agreement between kyiv and Moscow seems. Ukraine recently signed a document refusing to negotiate with President Vladimir Putin due to the escalation in the conflict in recent months. Vereshchuk blamed Russia for wanting to cause terror and said the only option for now is to keep its soldiers on the front lines.

