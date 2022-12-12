“We are preparing for everything,” Shaaban said. “We held a meeting (Sunday) afternoon with the coach and sports coordinator to try to consider all possible scenarios.”

The two players are likely to leave during the winter transfer window, which opens in January, or the summer transfer window, which opens in June.

The 22-year-old Onahi, whom his boss described as “rich in talent”, shines with his country’s national team in the World Cup in Qatar and is considered one of its main pillars in the midfield. The Spanish newspaper “Deportivo” stated that Barcelona is interested in his services this winter to rest or even compete with his enemies Gavi and Pedri.

Chaaban admitted to Radio Monte Carlo that he had received some calls to inquire about the Moroccan internationals.

He added, “You know very well that any player who wants to leave can never be restrained,” expressing his “pride” for the presence of two of the club’s players in the ranks of the 2022 World Cup semi-finals, without forgetting the captain of the “Atlas Lions” and current Turkish defense pole Roman Sayes. Who previously defended the colors of Angers previously.

According to the latest estimates of the “Transfer Market” website at the beginning of last November, the value of Onahi is 3.5 million euros, and Boufal is 8 million euros.

The first joined the Angers club in 2021 for 450,000 euros from Avranches (third division) for a period of four years, and the second was free from Southampton, England, in 2020, noting that he started his career with the French club.

On the other hand, Shaaban talked about the health condition of Sais, who was injured in the match against Portugal in the quarter-finals and left his place for Ashraf Dari in the 51st minute.

He said that Sayess had spoken to him on the phone and assured him that he had “a good hope of playing the match against France”.

“He’s a fighter, I don’t know how he’s going to do it, but he was very confident last night. He told me it was about re-paining from an old injury. Being on the pitch against Portugal when we know how he finished the match against Spain (injured until the last minute without asking for a substitution).” He was confirming that he really needed strong and mental resources of iron.

The Moroccan national team suffers from significant absences in the defense line. In addition to Sayes, the name of Bayern Munich defender Naseer Mazraoui and West Ham United’s English defense pole Nayef Akrad were not included in the squad for the match against Portugal in the quarter-finals, the first due to illness, and the second due to an injury he suffered against Spain.

The medical staff of the Moroccan national team is making great efforts to prepare the injured for the decisive match against France and to continue the wonderful adventure in the Qatar World Cup.