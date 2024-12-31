Analysts believe that it will continue to decline in 2025, depending on the ECB’s rate cut





New relief for those mortgaged at a variable rate. He euribor It closes December and the year 2024 at around 2.43%, which represents a considerable drop compared to how it ended last year. The average mortgage that needs to be reviewed according to…









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only