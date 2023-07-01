Heavy signings in the first night useful for hunting players without contracts: VanVleet in Houston is a record, confirmations for Haliburton, Middleton and Grant. Rose to the Grizzlies, four hits for the yellow-purples

The beginning of free agency The NBA never disappoints, but this year a couple of hours after the start of negotiations were enough to see almost all the prominent free agents marry. The transfer market opened with the news that it had been in the air for about ten days, although in theory the clubs cannot have contact with the free agent until the official start of the negotiations (6pm in New York on Friday), that is, that of Draymond Green’s renewal with the Warriors. The Golden State veteran signed with the club with which he captured four titles in a four-year, $100 million deal.

The extensions — More surprising, however, the renewal of Kyle Kuzma with the Wizards. The former Lakers, who was contested by several teams, finally decided to stay in the capital and agreed on a four-year contract worth 102 million. Renew immediately, despite the rumors of his potential contacts with the Suns and Rockets, even Kyrie Irving. The Mavericks, in fact, gave in to the requests of a player who certainly doesn’t make reliability his best quality, and decided to offer Irving a much more substantial contract than expected, a three-year contract worth 126 million, immediately receiving the yes from the player. See also Harden stays in Philadelphia with the discount: because he said yes to 15 million less

From Houston to LA — Fred VanVleet also gets married in the early hours of the market, receiving an offer from the Rockets that is impossible to refuse: a three-year “max” of 130 million which becomes the highest contract ever signed by a player not selected in the draft. The Raptors replace their point guard with Dennis Schroder. The former Lakers thus signs a 26 million two-year deal with the Canadian club. The Lakers themselves are also very active, first agreeing with Taurean Prince (4.5 million for a season), then snatching one of the most productive players from the Heat during the overwhelming march in the postseason, Gabe Vincent (33 million for three years) to find the agreement for a renewal that seemed obvious with Rui Hachimura (three-year, worth 51 million). The yellow-violet club also puts Cam Reddish under contract (minimum two years).

The others — One of the great goals of LA, side Lakers, Bruce Brown, back from the extraordinary ride with the Nuggets, however, in the end chooses Indiana who offers the ex from Denver a signing contract: two years for 45 million. Indiana also reaches an agreement with Tyrese Haliburton, who signs a new “max” extension of 260 for five years. Exorbitant contract also for Jerami Grant who takes home a five-year contract worth 160 million and therefore remains with the Blazers. Renewal also for the three-time All Star Khris Middleton who does not leave Milwaukee and signs a three-year 102 million deal with the Bucks. With very little salary space available, however, Phoenix works very well and in the early hours of the free agency he agrees with Yuta Watanabe, Drew Eubanks, and Keita Bates-Diop, then also renewing Damion Lee. The Austrian center Jakob Poeltl remains in Toronto (four-year contract worth 80 million) and renews with the club with which he had finished the season also the very interesting Cameron Johnson. The former Suns sign a new contract (108 million) that will tie him to the Nets for the next four years. Biennale with the Grizzlies (6.5 million dollars), instead, for Derrick Rose. See also Germán Mera denounces racist acts against him in the classic América vs. Cali

