Tübingen Mayor Boris Palmer at an event. (Archive image) © Jan-Philipp Strobel/dpa

Thuringia’s non-party mayor Boris Palmer is back from his break. After a four-week break, he now has a lot to do in the town hall.

Tübingen – A lot has accumulated after all: There is a large stack of files on Boris Palmer’s desk in his office on the second floor of the historic town hall of Tübingen, and the e-mail inbox is also full. The now non-party mayor is standing at his desk with the best view of the Tübingen weekly market and is working through the documents, such as important proposals for the municipal council. “They have to go to press,” says Palmer.

After a four-week hiatus, Palmer is back at City Hall. The mayor of the 90,000-inhabitant city said goodbye on June 1 – after a scandal about statements made on the sidelines of a migration conference in Frankfurt. After the escalation, he also left the Greens.

He admits that he didn’t really miss the work at City Hall during his absence. “I’ve always liked going into the shop, but I can do without,” he says. And now? Is a new Palmer returning to City Hall? At least externally, the 51-year-old has changed only slightly. He, who used to wear a green or bright blue jacket, wears a dark suit, a gray shirt and a gray striped tie. The gray hair is neatly styled, the full beard a little longer.

He answers questions with just a few words, before he thinks about it for a moment. It seems as if he has been fine-tuning his public appearance during his time off and has imposed restraint on himself. Because his always quick-tempered and spontaneous nature cost him a lot. On the fringes of the event in Frankfurt at the end of April, his reaction was anything but controlled: he argued with a protest group about his Use of the “N-word”, a term for black people that used to be used in Germany. The protesters confronted him with shouts of “Nazis out”. Thereupon he said: “This is nothing other than the Star of David. That’s because I used a word that you attach everything else to. If you say a wrong word, you are a Nazi.”

Palmer back in the town hall: Thuringia’s mayor restricts comments on Facebook

During the break, as he had previously announced, he wanted to “try to work through my part in these increasingly destructive entanglements”. So what did he learn? Palmer is taciturn about this. “It was good the way it was.” He doesn’t want to give any details. And then he gives another unusual answer: “I’ll answer you with a Bible quote: Matthew 7:16,” says Palmer. It says: “By their fruits you will know them”.

He becomes more specific when dealing with social media, more precisely his Facebook profile. There he announced that he wanted to limit the comment function – also to protect himself. “You always think you’re not letting it get to you, but it does affect you if you’re constantly absorbing negative energy there,” he says. From now on, only friends of Palmer can comment on his posts on Facebook. (David Nau)