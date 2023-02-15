Good times are not coming for Carlo Costanzia, the eldest son of Mar Flores who has to face a trial for an alleged crime of fraud for which he is asked for nine years in prison, according to the magazine ‘Semana’ exclusively. Supposedly, the scam occurred through a car sales business that advertised vehicles brought from abroad for which customers paid 20 percent of the total price, although in the end the car was never delivered.

Last Friday, January 11, the first session of the trial was held, according to the publication on its digital portal, in which his lawyer requested free acquittal after Carlo and another defendant had deposited the money allegedly defrauded. However, the judge dismissed the petition considering that it was not a single case, but that there were multiple victims, which points to an intentionality and continuity of the crime.

From the environment of the son of the model they assure that “he is very affected” and it seems that he left the courts “very dejected and bitter, crying inconsolably.” Initially, Carlo tried to claim that the other defendant had kept the money, positioning himself as one more victim. However, the plaintiff was the account holder and sole representative of the company that managed the sales of the cars. In any case, according to what ‘Semana’ was able to learn, a last-minute agreement between the lawyers for the parties could put an end to the process without a prison sentence.