On the eve of the start of Pedro Sánchez’s Francoist pilgrimage, the invitation extended to King Felipe VI to participate in the inaugural event of these commemorations of the death of General Franco, scheduled for January 8 at the Reina Museum, drew powerful attention. Sofia. An invitation that, more than a deference or an act of institutional respect, seems, due to the chosen date, to be the fruit of a Monclovite machination, knowing that that same day the Monarch already has official commitments scheduled, including the receipt of credentials from several ambassadors. , a diplomatic protocol that cannot be postponed and is essential for diplomatic representatives to act in our country.

In fact, on this occasion, the delivery of credentials has been advanced a few days to avoid having to receive the ambassador appointed by the dictator Nicolás Maduro, self-appointed president of Venezuela, who will try to take possession by force, on January 10, despite having lost the elections.

A tortuous maneuver because Felipe VI has no need to ratify his commitment to democratic principles, freedoms, the Constitution and the Rule of Law. Remember that, to refer only to recent events, during his recent speech in the Italian Parliament, the King highlighted the importance of not repeating the mistakes of the past and advocated the defense of human rights, equality and the rule of law, values that Spanish democracy has consolidated in these fifty years. Or in his Christmas speech in which, together with his call for serenity, coexistence and the common good, he reaffirmed his constant defense of the general interest and the values ​​and principles of liberal democracy and the Constitution as a symbol and guarantor of freedoms and the unity of Spain.

Words and attitudes of the Monarch that contrast sharply with the authoritarian drift, the colonization of institutions, the attacks on the division of powers that are the essence of democracy and the polarization of society that mark the trajectory and behavior of the tenant who sleeps in La Moncloa subjected to the desires and whims of a criminal on the run from Justice.

That, and it is not hidden from anyone with a minimum capacity for analysis and understanding that this whole Sanchismo setup, resurrecting Franco’s wild card, is nothing more than a smokescreen to try to cover up the serious scandals of the alleged corruption or criminal activities that They involve the most intimate, personal and political environment of the President of the Government and his Attorney General.

If Felipe VI decides to attend some of the events scheduled for this Francoist pilgrimage, it should be to claim that democracy, prosperity, international recognition and economic and social development in Spain were brought by King Juan Carlos I, promoter and architect of the Transition and with it the unrepeatable figure of President Adolfo Suárez. A King who received all the powers of the State upon the death of the dictator and who voluntarily handed them over to national sovereignty, turning Spain into a liberal democracy, respectful of the rule of law and comparable with the rest of the European and Western democracies.

A transition that was also forged through the resignation and collaboration of all political parties and the will, work and sense of State of men like Adolfo Suárez himself, Felipe González, Alfonso Guerra, Manuel Fraga, Santiago Carrillo, Fernando Abril Martorell, Landelino Lavilla, Miguel Roca and many others who, being professionals of recognized prestige, abandoned their private activity to dedicate themselves to serving Spain. A Transition that, ultimately, contributed significantly to reconciliation and equality among Spaniards. Just everything that some now try to forget and destroy.