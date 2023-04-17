This Sunday, April 16, the Office of the Attorney General of the Republic (FGR) arrested Salvador González Guerrerowho served as delegate of the National Institute of Migration (INM) in Chihuahua.

The detention was carried out due to his probable responsibility in the fire of a Provisional Station in Ciudad Juárez, which caused the unfortunate death of 40 migrants.

According to information provided by the Prosecutor’s Office, González Guerrero faces charges for the crimes of homicide and injury, both intentionally, as well as the improper exercise of public function.

The details of the case indicate that the fire started inside the station allegedly by a migrant, when the place housed migrants seeking to enter the United States.

With this arrest, there are now four INM officials who have been detained in relation to the death of the 40 migrants.