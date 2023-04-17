James Rodríguez was never Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo. No more was missing. But it was, and without a doubt, our Messi or our Cristiano. That size.

(You may be interested in: James Rodríguez: the story of how an abrupt divorce with Olympiacos was cooked)

Despite the bad reputation that he himself helped build, especially when he made Real Madrid no longer want him, as he said with a sneer and a laugh in one of his live appearances on the internet, James is one of the two greatest Colombian soccer players of all time. The other is Falcao.

Descending in performance

James, at 31, has just abruptly ended his contract with Olympiacos of the Greek league, the twelfth in the Old Continent, the third level in the European football class pyramid, in what was the news of the week pass.

James in nine years, from the magnificent, historical and up to now peak of Colombian soccer in the World Cup in Brazil-2014 and his arrival at Real Madrid, the biggest team on the planet, has been declining in performance and appearances in the midst of two constants indisputable: his numerous and repeated injuries and his friction and estrangement with various coaches. With more than 40 injuries, more than 100 days off and five serious confrontations with coaches, including one from the Colombian National Team, James left the top European tour (Spain, Germany and the English Premier League), went to Qatar –an elephant graveyard!–, passed through Greece and it seems that, perhaps, it will reach Brazil. In fall.

James is ashamed of having been, and the fans were left with the pain of not being at just 31 years old. And that, in a country like Colombia, “in which people die more of envy than of cancer”, as the wise Martín Emilio Cochise Rodríguez well stated, is a mortal sin that causes eternal damnation. Francisco Maturana, for example, knows it well.

(Also read: James Rodríguez, owner of impressive data, leads the ranking)

With the sermon of the cardinals of three inquisitive suns in the traditional media, in the networks they treat James as “lazy”, “enlarged”, “rebellious”, “undisciplined” and even “immature”.

Due to the latter, I remember that my father once told me: “Mijo, never grow up. What they call maturity is nothing more than a system trap so that people bow their heads and know how to humble themselves. People have to put up with a bad boss or any bad boss because they have to pay the bills and put food on the table. That’s what they call growing up.”

Evangelos Marinakis, owner of Olympiacos, together with James Rodríguez on the day of his presentation. Photo: Facebook Olympiacos

Three weeks ago, James was praised by Greek critics, they called him crack, which is what it is, and his coach was Michel, who was a star player for Real Madrid and the Spanish National Team. He left Olympiacos like Vrsaljko and Marcelo did. While, a certain José Anigo landed as James’ DT and came to face him and fought with him. They say that he who rules, rules, even if he rules badly…

(Also read: James Rodríguez gives his version of his departure from Olympiacos)

I do envy James: he does not bow his head perhaps because of the strength that his fortune of 80 million euros gives him, as calculated by Forbes magazine. That allows him not to put up with any apparition that becomes famous with him, with whom our Messi was, with whom he is one of the two greatest footballers in our history, with whom now, obviously, he is no longer the Same as 9 years ago, when he was the top scorer in the World Cup. Like my dad told me, James, if that’s the case, don’t ever grow up…

Meluk tells him



GABRIEL MELUK

Sports Editor

@MelukLeCuenta

More sports news

-National vs. America, in suspense due to fights between fans and police, video

-Dimayor’s position in the face of riots before Nacional vs. America

-War breaks out? National bars go with everything against the managers